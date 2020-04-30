HOPEWELL — Happy Tails Animal Shelter of the Ontario County Humane Society, a New York state-registered animal shelter and rescue that covers all of Ontario County, has promoted Erika Murphy as adoption coordinator and welcomed Deb Baker as assistant to the director.
Murphy, Canandaigua, will oversee the kennel staff in providing animal enrichment and socialization for all animals in its care, review adoption applications and place animals in appropriate homes. She has been with the Ontario County Humane Society for four years and joined the team as kennel assistant.
Baker, of Canandaigua, brings administrative support to the team as she partners with Director Bill Martin and Shelter Manager Dianne Faas to explore new programs and initiatives at the shelter. She joins the team after fulfilling the role of volunteer coordinator where she was responsible for assisting with the influx of the Naples 85.
Prior to that, she was a shelter volunteer, helping walk dogs, socialize cats and recruit community support at the county fair.
For more information or to donate, visit ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.