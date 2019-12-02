WATERLOO — The Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, which supports the Huntington Living Center, is celebrating its annual “Festival of Stars.”
The event will kick off with a tree lighting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Santa Claus will visit and refreshments will be served.
For a donation of $5 or more, a light will be placed on the holiday tree in front of the Living Center in memory of or in honor of individuals or special events. In addition, a crystal star will be placed on a special holiday tree in the main lobby at Huntington.
To participate, send $5 per star to Taylor-Brown Auxiliary, Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165. All donations will be used to benefit residents of the Huntington Living Center. Donations will be accepted throughout the holiday season.
New members are welcome. Membership dues of $5 help the Auxiliary fund its projects while supporting the residents of Huntington Living Center.
For more information, call Debbie Lockett at the Huntington Living Center at (315) 787-4949.