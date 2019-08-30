GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Finger Lakes Health have partnered to offer expanded health services on-campus at Hubbs Health Center.
“This important partnership will afford students access to all of the services provided in the past and will expand access to specialty care within the Finger Lakes Health system,” said HWS Vice President for Campus Life Robb Flowers. “The center will be staffed by highly qualified physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and a nursing staff, available for minor injuries, unexpected illnesses and general care.”
“Finger Lakes Health is very excited to be able to provide expanded healthcare services to students of HWS,” said Bob Switzer, PA-C, Urgent Care Director and Hubbs Health Center Director. “HWS students will have improved access to receive the best medical care while on campus for both acute and chronic conditions. In addition, the clinic will be able to best coordinate timely referrals to various specialties such as orthopedics close to campus.”
The partnership will provide the campus community increased access to care that is currently only available by traveling off-campus to an Urgent Care facility or the local hospital. In addition, students seen at Hubbs Health Center can now be referred directly into specialty care without an additional visit with an outside provider, providing a continuity of care with community providers and the Colleges. Some of the expanded services will be billed to student health insurance, as was the case when students were sent to an off-campus specialist or to Urgent Care for the same care.
In addition to delivering care through Hubbs Health Center, FL Health provides the following services for HWS students:
• Onsite physical therapy for athletes
• Provider coverage at NCAA sporting events
• Experiential learning opportunities for HWS students in healthcare.
Hubbs Health Center will also have expanded hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with staff available by telephone (315-781-3600) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Students also will have access to FL Health Medical, P.C. Urgent Care, which is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Learn more about Hubbs Health Center services at www.hws.edu/studentlife/health_center.aspx.