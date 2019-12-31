GENEVA — The Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning concluded another successful Holiday Gift Project, an annual program that provides support for Geneva families to celebrate the holidays through donations from the HWS community.
The project delivers gifts such as educational toys, warm clothing and shoes to families in Geneva who receive assistance through Head Start and Agri-Business Child Development. This is the 15th year of the Holiday Gift Project at HWS.
This year, the Center delivered 69 bags worth of presents. The child-specific donations — including toys, clothing, coats, hats and shoes — totaled nearly $3,500. More than $1,000 in monetary donations were also raised; half of the money is used to help fulfill Head Start and ABCD requests, while the other half is used to fulfill the wish list from the Center for Concern.
Gabriela Martinez ’22, who serves as the Civic Leader of Outreach for CCESL, coordinated the project, shopping and delivering the holiday donations with assistance from staff from Building and Grounds.
“There wouldn’t be a Holiday Gift Project without the Hobart and William Smith community,” said CCESL Director Katie Flowers. “Thank you to everyone who so generously opened their hearts and wallets this holiday season.”