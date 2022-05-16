WATERLOO — A webinar titled “Beyond Power: Hydropower on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal” is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sponsored by the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, the event requires advance registration by going to www.senecalake.org/events.
Celeste Fay and Julie Smith-Galvin of Gravity Renewables will talk about the company’s operation of longstanding hydroelectric-generating plants on the canal in Waterloo and Seneca Falls. Fay and Smith-Galvin will talk about how the plants operate today and their relationship to lake levels.
The plants have been operating on the Seneca River, which became the canal, since the early 1900s. Gravity Renewables acquired the two plants in 2016.