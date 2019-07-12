WATERLOO — Waterloo Church’s Community Vacation Bible School will hold an ice cream and strawberry social from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Williams St.
Donation is $5/individual; family of five or more, $20.
Sponsored by Waterloo United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Lake Country Christian Church, Waterloo Spirit of Grace Fellowship, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
