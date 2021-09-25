PENN YAN — Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging will hold a walking program that begins next month. “Walk with Ease” is aimed to help ease arthritis pain, improve balance, walk safely, and provide motivation to start a walking program of your own.
The class will be held from 1-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning Oct. 4 and continuing through Nov. 11, in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County conference room at the county Office Building.
Call Pam Swarthout at (315) 279-4321 to register or find out more.