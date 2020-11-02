PHILIPPINE SEA — Harley Baker, a Palmyra native and Palmyra-Macedon High School graduate, served aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Exercise Valiant Shield Sept. 14-25.
According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, exercise participants included USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS America (LHA 6), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Germantown (LSD 42), and multiple surface ships. Approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps were involved.
Baker is a Machine Accountant Petty Officer 1st Class with the Navy.