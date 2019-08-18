GENEVA — Joseph C. Fletcher, son of Margaret Peters Fletcher, has reported for duty in the U.S. Marine Corps.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he was a Class officer. His activities also included chess club, cross country, lacrosse, wrestling, Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center, the National Science Foundation’s STEM program and Students Inside Albany.
