Local members of the State National Guard have re-enlisted.
Canandaigua: Sgt. David Schwind, Company C, Recruiting and Retention Battalion.
Seneca Falls: Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Mcgeever, 152nd Engineer Support Company.
Walworth: Spc. Tyler Ventrillo, Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.
