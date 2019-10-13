PALMYRA – Army National Guard Sgt. Harlan Miller has re-enlisted to continue service with the Troop A, 2-101 Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition).
DUNDEE — Emily End recently earned a bachelor’s degree in Education, Health & Human Services from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
LYONS – Bria Romano has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.
LYONS – Kendel Feiock-Slaughter has been named a student of the week at Lyons Middle School.