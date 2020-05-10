Local members of the New York Army National Guard have been promoted to their current rank.
Canandaigua: Sgt. Johnathan Harris, assigned to the Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition).
Manchester: Pfc. Megan Perryman, the 222nd Military Police Company.
Newark: Pfc. Matthew Card, the 105th Military Police Company.
Rushville: Pvt. Jordyn Chappelle, the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.
Waterloo: Pvt. Ryan Provorse, the Company D, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation.