Local members of the New York Army National Guard have been promoted to their current rank.
Clifton Springs: Pvt. Rylee North, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company.
Manchester: Pvt. Megan Perryman, assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company.
Newark: Spc. Kevin Hubbard, assigned to the Troop A, 2-101 Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition).
Palmyra: Pvt. Kaiden Moore, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company.
Seneca Falls: Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Ellis, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company.