PENN YAN — Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Moran is a member of the oldest Maritime Strike Squadron helicopter squadron. As an aviation electrician’s mate, he is responsible for performing wire repairs and electrical maintenance on helicopters and is a part of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, which supports the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.
“My favorite part about my job is that it is straightforward: Electricity works or it doesn’t,” said Moran, who is a 2015 Penn Yan Academy graduate.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Sailors assigned to HSM-71 fly with “Romeo” helicopters, the newest and most advanced in the fleet. Helicopters are equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and support operations.
HSM-71 sailors play a critical role in supporting the Navy’s aircraft carriers. Aircraft carriers and carrier strike groups remain the centerpiece of the nation’s security strategy, supporting and protecting America’s national interests around the world. Carrier strike groups operate across the entire spectrum of military operations, according to Navy officials.
In the Navy, Moran enjoys getting to see foreign countries. Dubai was his favorite.
For Moran, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Moran hopes to continue.
“My grandfather served in the Navy,” said Moran. “He passed away a few years ago, so it means I am continuing his legacy of service.”