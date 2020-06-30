CANANDAIGUA — The Inclusion in Motion Playground committee is continuing to solicit funds for its planned all-abilities playground on Outhouse Road.
A barbecue is planned at Dobbers restaurant in the near future and other fundraisers are planned.
In addition, we continue to apply for grants. To date $435,000 in grants, donations and in-kind donations have been secured.
The expected date for completion has been delayed until summer 2021. Since the planned playground will be a community build, organizers do not project being able to have any large gatherings in 2020 to erect the playground.
The playground will be a state-of-the art inclusive facility which can be used by children and adults of all abilities.
For more information, visit dreambiginclusion.org.