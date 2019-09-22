EAST BLOOMFIELD — Ontario County engineering staff will host an information session about the County Road 39 road improvements from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the East Bloomfield Town Hall, 99 Main St.
Engineers will explain the project, which will rehabilitate County Road 39 from Route 64 to the Bloomfield village line.
The project is expected to be completed over two construction seasons.
In 2020, engineers anticipate the drainage improvements will be completed, which will consist of culvert rehabilitations and replacements, roadside ditch and driveway culvert improvements, road underdrain, and temporary turf establishment.
In 2021, engineers anticipate the County Road 39 and Boughton Road intersection reconstruction, asphalt pavement milling, Hot-Mix Asphalt overlay, guide rail upgrades, driveway restorations, final turf establishment and other incidental construction.
Cross culverts will be replaced during this phase of the project and will require a closure of County Road 39 to ensure the safety of the travelling public and construction crews.
Engineers anticipate the duration of the road closure will be 10 weeks, from the last week of June 2020 and to the first week of September 2020.
For details, visit www.co.ontario.ny.us/1757/County-Road-39-Improvements or call (585) 396-4000.