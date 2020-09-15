GENEVA — Feminists Choosing Life of NY is celebrating the centennial of the women’s suffrage movement on Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Club 86. The event is being called “Inspiring Women: Celebrating Their Legacy,” and the guest speaker will be Serrin Foster, president of Feminists for Life of America.
Feminists Choosing Life of New York (FCLNY) and Feminists for Life of America (FFL) are sister coalitions. Both nonprofits recognize “that abortion is a reflection that our society has failed to meet the needs of women.” Both recognize the need to “systematically eliminat[e] ... the root causes that drive women to abortion — primarily [the] lack of practical resources and support.” A pro-life feminist mantra is “Women Deserve Better than Abortion,” a term trademarked by FFL.
As stated on FFL’s website: “Like Susan B. Anthony and other early American suffragists, today’s pro-life feminists envision a better world in which no woman would be driven by desperation to abortion: A world in which pregnancy, motherhood, and birth motherhood are accepted and supported; campuses and workplaces that support mothers in practical ways and do not force them to choose between their education or career plans and their children; a society that supports the role of mothers, values the role of fathers, and helps parents provide both financial and emotional support for their children; and a culture in which parents are respected, whether they decide to stay at home or return to work.”
Dinner choices are baked chicken/seasoned, roasted and falls off the bone; grilled stuffed portabella, spinach and farro; or grilled salmon/pan seared Faroe Island salmon. Reservations are $75 with limited seating because of COVID-19.
Reservations, program ads (no political ads) and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting info@flcny.org, calling Michelle Sterlace-Accorsi, executive director of FCLNY at (716) 864-1454 or contacting Kathy Peters at kpeters6@rochester.rr.com or (315) 539-8006.