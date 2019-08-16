WATERLOO — A program is being offered at the Ministry Center (former St. Mary's School), 35 Center St. every Monday evening beginning the end of September until Easter 2020 for those looking to be received fully into the Catholic Church.
The program is named RCIA — the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. It includes those that were baptized in another Christian faith or who started their faith journey by being baptized Catholic and would like to become a full-fledged member of the Catholic faith by receiving the Eucharist/Holy Communion and the Rite of Confirmation.
RCIA also is for those who have never been baptized and wish to receive all three Sacraments of Initiation (Baptism, Eucharist and Confirmation) through the Catholic Church.
Jennifer Cornwell, director of the program, explains, "Our RCIA program is a special time for those answering God's call to seek Him and understand His will for them in their lives by entering the Church. If you or someone you know wishes to become a full member of Christ's Church, this program might be a perfect fit. Consider joining this special and unique program to better understand God's will for your life."
For more information or questions, contact Cornwell at (315) 651-4351.
