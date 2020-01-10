PHELPS — Interstate Heating Inc. will celebrate its 30th anniversary next month.
Founder John Blume established the business on Route 14 in late 1989; it was incorporated in February 1990. He moved it from 2123 Route 14 to 2115 Route 14 in 1996.
Blume has sold the business to Paul Wells of Rochester, who will continue operations under the same name and at the same site.
“We have expanded to provide heating, cooling, air conditioning and plumbing services in an area bound by Lake Ontario on the north, Geneseo on the west, Corning on the south, and Syracuse on the east, focusing mainly on the Finger Lakes area,” said Blume, who will remain involved in the business for the short term.
The business employs 30 people. It will offer a 30th anniversary promotion: The first 30 customers in February will receive a $500 discount on the purchase of any equipment, such as a new furnace or air-conditioning unit.
“We do more than 700 jobs a year, much of it in the Geneva area,” Blume said.