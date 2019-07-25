CANANDAIGUA — Items being collected for a Small T treasures Out of the Attic sale to benefit the Ontario County Historical Society.
Items being accepted include jewelry, vintage dolls, vintage toys postcards, stamps, silver, china crystal, Ontario County memorabilia, art work, vintage statues and coins.
Items may be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the BID office, 115 S. Main St.
For more information, contact David Hewson at dhewson@rochester.rr.com or (585) 394-2498, or visit http://OCHS.org.
