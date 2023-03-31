ITHACA — The Ithaca Farmers Market, which has been operating continuously since 1973, returns to its waterfront location — the Pavilion at Steamboat Landing, 545 3rd St. — beginning April 1. It’s celebrating its 50th year with special events and other surprises all season long.
The Ithaca Farmers Market includes a wide variety of products: farm-raised meat, eggs, and dairy; fresh vegetables and fruit; locally gathered honey and locally prepared staples like jelly and sauces; bread, pastries, and other baked goods; wine, hard apple cider and mushroom spirits; as well as live plants and the best selection of hot food and art created within 30 miles of Ithaca.
The merchandise table offers a huge selection of new and returning IFM-branded gear, including 50th-anniversary raglan-sleeve T-shirts.
“The farmers market organization wouldn’t survive without its community and in this 50th season we look forward to celebrating with you all, hosting fun events and featuring non profits, including our very own Friends of Market,” Organizational Manager Kelly Sauve said. “We think this year will be the best one yet as customers shop the best food, art and groceries within 30 miles while also learning about great community resources and enjoying being together. We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you along our beautiful waterfront soon.”
The market is open on Saturdays only in April, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning May 7, it adds Sunday hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Market at Steamboat Landing operates rain or shine, from April through December.
There are 80-plus unique local vendors at each market, plus live outdoor music (weather permitting), ample parking, and easy access via public transit on TCAT Route 13.