Jim Dooley center receives $6K through Charity Cup

The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning placed second out of six organizations in last month’s 12th Annual Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack $30,000 Charity Cup.
The second place win, based on total points tallied from the finishes of their selected horses over six races, earned the Center $6000! The winnings will be used towards the installation of a developmentally appropriate playground structure to serve children ages 3-9 years.
Thirteen representatives of the Jim Dooley Center gathered in the VIP terrace at the track including, staff, volunteers, Board members, and the Finger Lakes Health Employee and Leader of the Year awardees. The team worked together to make their picks for each race. In the end, they racked up points with three of their horses finishing first, two finishing second and one race without a win/place/show. Each race was exciting, with several horses coming from behind to win and a few very close finishes. Participants enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch and decadent desserts.
Now in its 30th year, the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning serves 160 families each year who live and work in Monroe, Wayne and Ontario Counties. Programs include infant care through after-school care, for ages 6 weeks through 6th grade. These programs, based on age and development, are supervised by teachers with college degrees in early childhood education. Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning is licensed by the New York State Department of Social Services and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children for exceeding standards in early childhood education. Over the past 30 years, the Jim Dooley Center has served more than 5,000 children.