CANANDAIGUA — Ten Finger Lakes Community College students were inducted into the Alpha Beta Gamma honor society for business majors in October.
The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Lauren Burns, a certified public accountant and vice president of business development for TalentBridge, a recruiting and staffing company in Rochester.
To be eligible to join the honor society, a student must be enrolled in a business curriculum in a two-year accredited program, have completed at least 12 credit hours toward a degree and have at least a 3.0 grade point average overall and in business courses.
Established at FLCC in 1971, Alpha Beta Gamma recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students in business programs. It also provides leadership opportunities and forums for the exchange of ideas.
FLCC’s new members of Alpha Beta Gamma from the Finger Lakes Times’ readership area include:
Clifton Springs: Jordan Lunser, a business administration major
Geneva: Dawn Gotwalt and Jami Baran, both accounting majors
Lyons: Hunter Schleede, an accounting major
Penn Yan: Joelle Jensen, an accounting major