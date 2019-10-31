FLCC business honor society inductees

Inductees into the Finger Lakes Community College chapter of the Alpha Beta Gamma business honors society are as follows: first row from left, Dawn Gotwalt, Mark Toker, Stacey Santee, Michelle Hattori; second row from left, Joelle Jensen, Jami Baran, Hunter Schleede, and Joseph Allocco. (Not in photo are Emily Shimp and Jordan Lunser.)

 Submitted photo

CANANDAIGUA — Ten Finger Lakes Community College students were inducted into the Alpha Beta Gamma honor society for business majors in October.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Lauren Burns, a certified public accountant and vice president of business development for TalentBridge, a recruiting and staffing company in Rochester.

To be eligible to join the honor society, a student must be enrolled in a business curriculum in a two-year accredited program, have completed at least 12 credit hours toward a degree and have at least a 3.0 grade point average overall and in business courses.

Established at FLCC in 1971, Alpha Beta Gamma recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students in business programs. It also provides leadership opportunities and forums for the exchange of ideas.

FLCC’s new members of Alpha Beta Gamma from the Finger Lakes Times’ readership area include:

Clifton Springs: Jordan Lunser, a business administration major

Geneva: Dawn Gotwalt and Jami Baran, both accounting majors

Lyons: Hunter Schleede, an accounting major

Penn Yan: Joelle Jensen, an accounting major

