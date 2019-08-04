SENECA FALLS — Three people have been appointed to three-year-terms on the board of the Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County, effective July 1.
Gerald Graziano has been appointed as the new president of the Board of Directors. He has served as senior pastor at Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship since 1997; as president and founder of Safe Water Ghana since 2010 and previously served a term as Habitat’s president starting in 2010.
Rachelle Guy has been appointed to the board and will serve as treasurer. She also serves on the Waterloo Youth Football and Cheerleading League Board.
Lastly, Michael Mestan, doctor of chiropractic, has been appointed to the board. He joined the New York Chiropractic College in 2002 as a department head and subsequently held a number of appointments, including dean of the chiropractic program, executive vice president and provost, until becoming the College president in 2017. Mestan also has served as a board member for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, the not-for-profit development agency Seneca 2000, and was a vestry member for the Trinity Church in Seneca Falls.
Other Habitat board members are Vice President Susan Case, Secretary AnnMarie Graziano, Mary Grace and Jenny Humphreys.
Habitat welcomes volunteers from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
To help, call (315) 568-1190 or email info@habitatseneca.org.
