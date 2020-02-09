GENEVA — The Ontario County Justice Coalition will present a dual diversity recruitment event in collaboration Ontario County Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police.
The event will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Geneva Community Center on Carter Road.
The recruitment event will provide an opportunity for youth and community members to learn about career opportunities in law enforcement. Presentations will be provided by Ontario County Undersheriff Dave Frasca and New York State Troopers Troop E Recruiter Nicole Drew.
Presentations will include information on qualifications and starting salaries for both agencies.
Officers from both agencies will attend for a meet-and-greet session.
Light refreshments will be served.
The Ontario County Justice Coalition invites all interested high school students, college students, city officials, and representatives of community organizations, religious institutions, and other agencies to attend.
For more information about available jobs and potential careers from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, visit ontariosheriff.org.
For more information about available jobs and potential careers from the New York State Police, visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov.