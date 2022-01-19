Amid a nationwide surge in omicron cases, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today called on President Biden to utilize the research and technology developed by academic medical centers in Central New York, like SUNY Upstate Medical University, to guide the nation’s public health response and improve testing.
In a letter to President Biden, Rep. Katko highlighted SUNY Upstate Medical University’s efforts to develop cutting-edge COVID-19 antibody testing and urged the President to integrate this technology into the Administration’s national testing strategy. Innovative antibody tests developed by SUNY Upstate utilize saliva, instead of a blood draw, to detect trace amounts of COVID-19 antibodies following vaccination or an infection. With SUNY Upstate’s technology, public health officials can produce better informed protocols and guidance regarding vaccination timing, isolation instructions, and other public health measures. In the letter, Rep. Katko also stressed the importance of enacting bipartisan policies, such as the Katko-authored COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, to ensure medical centers like SUNY Upstate can continue vital COVID-19 research and produce additional medical breakthroughs.
“In Central New York, medical centers like SUNY Upstate Medical University have been on the forefront of our COVID-19 response. SUNY Upstate has lent its expertise to guide our public health response and pioneered the best COVID-19 antibody test,” said Rep. Katko. “As new COVID-19 variants emerge and cases rise, I urged President Biden to look to local medical centers like SUNY Upstate for guidance and technology that can improve our nation’s public health response and testing strategy. I also called on the President to commit to passing bipartisan policies like my bipartisan COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act to ensure medical centers in Central New York have the resources they need to advance vital COVID-19 research.”
The full text of Rep. Katko’s letter can be found below.
Dear President Biden,
As the Omicron variant continues to propel COVID-19 cases to unprecedented levels, it is more important than ever that we invest in the production and distribution of innovative technologies that will help our country effectively manage this pandemic. Throughout this crisis, our academic medical centers and universities have gone above and beyond in their research capabilities, creating new tests and vaccines at a historic rate, while also actively caring for patients with COVID-19. Investing in their research is what will ultimately help our nation overcome COVID-19, and I write today to highlight the important work that is being done in Central New York to finally put our nation on the road to a lasting recovery.
At the State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University, the same researchers who developed the best saliva COVID-19 diagnostic test have now developed the best COVID-19 antibody test that uses saliva instead of a blood draw. This test is incredibly sensitive and can detect even trace amounts of COVID-19 antibodies, enabling the creation of a curve estimating a patient’s COVID-19 antibody levels over time following vaccination or infection. In the long-term, this technology could better inform protocols and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding vaccination timing, isolation instructions, and other critical public health measures.
Although important steps have been taken in your Administration and under the Trump Administration to combat COVID-19, it is time to return to the table on bipartisan policies that will ultimately help our nation overcome this virus. This includes devoting additional resources to academic medical centers like SUNY Upstate and prioritizing the deployment of innovative technologies that will enable a stable economic recovery. For example, earlier this year, I joined Representative Nydia Velázquez in introducing the COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act. This key piece of legislation would authorize $500 million for a new program allowing the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants to at least 10 academic medical centers that have demonstrated a high level of expertise in COVID-19 research. With this funding, the bill would support additional research on COVID-19 variants, patient care, mental health resources, healthcare disparities, vaccines and pandemic preparedness.
During the early months of the pandemic, Congress worked with the Trump Administration to pass several bipartisan bills that provided trillions of dollars for the immediate public health response to COVID-19, as well as necessary relief for struggling sectors of our economy and millions of American families and businesses. Unfortunately, recent months have been marked by unilateral action in response to this crisis, and not the comprehensive and bipartisan approach that made initial relief efforts so successful. With this in mind, I respectfully request that your Administration reengage congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle and determine a bipartisan pathway to put this pandemic behind us and prepare for future public health emergencies. This strategy should include substantive legislation like the COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act, emphasizing the role of innovative technologies in putting our nation on a sustainable road to recovery.
Thank you in advance for your time and attention to this matter. Along with many of my colleagues, I stand ready to work with your Administration on policies that will help all Americans move forward.