WASHINGTON—Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol:
“Today marks one year from the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The nation watched in shock and horror as the safety of our staff, law enforcement, and my fellow Members of Congress was threatened. Leading up to and on January 6, we saw troubling breakdowns in information sharing and emergency preparedness—core tenets of homeland security. Our heroic Capitol Police officers, along with DC Metropolitan Police officers, risked their lives to defend the U.S. Capitol and those who work here. As a result, many officers still bear the physical and emotional scars of that traumatic day and several officers were severely injured. Tragically, lives were also lost because of this violence and four officers have devastatingly taken their lives since. We mourn with the families and friends of these patriotic officers.
“The violence on January 6 was shameful and completely unacceptable. The rioters who broke the law must continue being held accountable for their actions. We are a country of laws, and we must denounce all violence while recommitting ourselves to civil discourse. As a symbol of our Republic, we must never allow the U.S. Capitol to be compromised again.”