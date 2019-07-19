GENEVA — The 23rd annual “Keep Your Heart Up To Par” golf tournament is slated for Monday, Aug. 5 at the Seneca Falls Country Club with a noon start.
The tournament benefits the Geneva General Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation patient scholarship fund. For 31 years, the rehabilitation program has provided high quality education and monitored exercise to more than 3,400 patients with heart-related medical problems.
Players and sponsors are being sought for the four-person scramble.
The cost to play is $70 per person.
To sign up a team or for more information on sponsorships, call (315) 787-4596.
