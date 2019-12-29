NEWARK — More than 200 attended the Kelley School PTA-sponsored Winter Family Fun Night Dec. 16 with fun-filled holiday-themed evening for families and friends.
Activities included:
• The Holiday Book Fair
• Stations of cookie decorating, hot cocoa, coloring wooden snowman ornaments, writing letters to Santa, picture taking; and make-your-own pinecone bird feeders from lard and seed.
Michele DeYulio, Kelley School PTA president coordinated and organized the event with PTA board members Juli Scharett (treasurer), Amber Benedict and Courtney Fancher.
Other volunteers included Kelley School librarian Gwen Curtis, KS fourth-grade teacher Clare Botelho), KS teacher assistant Michelle Kleiboer), and members from the Newark High School Girls Varsity Cheer Team.
“The opportunity to help give the gift of reading and foster a love of books at our PTA events is one of our many goals,” DeYulio said later. “Many families took advantage of the book sale to prepare for the upcoming holiday break and got extra stocking stuffers for their children.
“We love being able to see families come out and enjoy a care-free night of fun . . . especially this time of year when everyone is so busy and stressed over the upcoming holidays,” she continued. “This year, the event featured some different activities, along with a few popular ones from past events — the Elf and Santa balloon hats made by Wally the Balloon Man were a popular request.
“The PTA Board recognizes the importance of giving students an outlet to be a kid and is extremely grateful to all of our vendors and volunteers that continue to give their time and talents to our school events each year. Between the Holiday Shoppe the whole first week of December and this event, we have been very busy! But the spirit of the holiday season is what makes us all grateful for what we have and what we are able to give to others. We recently awarded 156 students a Secret Santa Gift Certificate at the Holiday Shoppe to purchase items for family members, and are thrilled to be able to continue giving back at this event as well! The Holiday Book Fair raised over $283 for the Kelley School Library — which will enable them to purchase more books and materials for students.”