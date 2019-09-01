KEUKA PARK — Keuka College will present Wolf Tales each Tuesday during the fall semester, starting Sept. 3.
Organized by Catherine Agar, Keuka College’s writing center director, the Wolf Tales program will encourage the College community to take a break, gather, and listen as a short story is read aloud by a member of the College’s faculty.
Wolf Tales will be held during the College’s Wolf Pause, which runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., in the lower level of Lightner Library. All members of the College community, as well as the public, are invited to take a lunch, sit back, and hear some of the faculty’s favorite stories.
Agar conceived of the idea while listening to audio books during her daily commute.
“I was struck by how different the experience is to hear a book than to read one,” said Agar, who believes both are valuable ways to read. “Even the same book is experienced very differently, depending on how you consume it. Reading it in print, one is more aware of the author’s word choices, the way sentences are put together, the connections. Hearing a book emphasizes the story, the drama, and the narrative momentum.”
First up in the series is College President Amy Storey, who will read “Jubilee” by Kirstin Valdez Quade. President Storey chose this story because she believes many of the issues faced by the main character may be timely and relevant to first-year students.
“I also think the story gives insight into what it means to be an immigrant in the United States today,” she said. “It is important to me that members of our College community can recognize bias in their own thinking and behavior, and that none of us is flawless. Our flaws and our faults are what make us uniquely and wonderfully human.”
When putting out the call for readers, Agar had hoped enough people would volunteer so that Wolf Tales could be offered every other week.
“But we had such a fantastic response that we are holding Wolf Tales every week,” she said. “That’s one of the things I love about this College. Faculty and administration really value reading, and they also really value the opportunity to connect with students in a fun, informal setting.”
That’s another goal Ms. Agar has for Wolf Tales — inspiring listeners to have fun.
“Nobody is being graded or evaluated, ideas and reactions are welcome, and listening to stories is a just a plain old good time,” says Ms. Agar. “I think it will be especially fun for administrators who don’t get to be in the classroom very much — or at all — and I hope students get to see some faces to put with names.”
Storey is hoping that goes both ways, as she would like to get to know at least a few members of the incoming class through this experience.
By attending Wolf Tales, Agar said, a student might hear a professor read a story and decide to take a course with them, “or maybe a student and an administrator will discover a mutual passion for Edgar Allen Poe. You never know!”
A discussion session will follow the end of every story.
“It will be extremely informal, and no one is required to do anything except listen,” said Agar. “If they’d like to offer a thought, we’d love to hear it.”
In addition to President Storey, other members of the faculty and staff set to read during Wolf Tales include:
Sept. 10: Dr. Jennie Joiner, chair of the Division of Humanities and Fine Arts and associate professor of English
Sept. 17: Dr. Steve Kapica, assistant professor of English and writing program director
Sept. 24: Cathy Reed, writing specialist and instructor of English
Oct. 1: Mark Wenderlich, professor of theater
Oct. 8: Enid Bryant, associate professor of communication studies
Oct. 15: Fall Break, no Wolf Tales
Oct. 22: Mark Petrie, vice president for enrollment management and student development;
Oct. 29: Pam Jennings, writing specialist
Nov. 5: Bob Baumet, vice president of finance and administration
Nov. 12: Dr. Chris Alterio, chair of the Division of Occupational Therapy and associate professor of occupational therapy
Nov. 19: Dr. Brad Fuster, provost and vice president for academic affairs
Nov. 26: Dr. Peter Kozik, associate professor of education
Dec. 3: Carole Lillis, assistant professor of humanities