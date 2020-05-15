The Keuka Lake Association is reporting that it has continued to plan for the 2020 summer season.
Using video and telephone conferences, with the help of Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Association has been able to continue its program planning for the upcoming year and beyond. The Association has a strong membership base, community support and business partners, which has allowed it to maintain a stable financial platform.
The finances of the Association support the following programs:
1. Water quality — including overall lake water quality and inflow stream monitoring
2. HABs (Harmful Alga Blooms) shoreline monitoring
3. Navigation and Recreation safe boating programs
The Association is continuing to plan for its annual meeting (virtual or otherwise), which will be held (with permission of state Department of Health) on July 11, tentatively at Keuka College. The meeting will be held in accordance with guidelines established by the DOH and will be announced to the public, as the date approaches.
Similar planning is underway for the Water Quality Summit to be held in August.
For more information, email Dennis Carlson, president, at info@keukalakeassoc.org.