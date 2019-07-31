Members of the Keuka Quilters Quilt Guild have created a king-sized quilt, “Autumn Beauty,” and will host a raffle for the quilt.
Proceeds will benefit the Yates County Honor Flight program.
Tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.
Tickets are available at Village Drugs, Longs and Golden Lane Fabrics in Penn Yan; Water Street Pharmacy in Dundee; and Quilty Pleasures in Geneva.
For details, call (315) 651-0004.
