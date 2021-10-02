GENEVA — The History Sandwiched In series returns to Historic Geneva's Geneva History Museum, with city Historian and former Historic Geneva archivist Karen Osburn presenting "19th Century Kitchen Gardens" at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Discover what plants were a part of the 19th-century kitchen garden, and how people used or cooked them. Find out whether you can grow these plants yourself.
History Sandwiched In is a lunchtime series of short presentations conducted on the first Wednesday of the month during the workday lunch hour, from 12:30–1:30 p.m.
"19th Century Kitchen Gardens" will be presented in person at the Geneva History Museum and simulcast virtually through Zoom. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees. Advance registration is required for virtual participation.
To register for the online program, participants should visit the museum's event page at www.historicgeneva.org. For any registration problems or to register by phone, call the Historic Geneva office at (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be completed by 5 p.m. Oct. 5, the day before the program.
The Geneva History Museum is located at 543 S. Main Street. Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church across the street.