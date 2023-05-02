CANANDAIGUA — Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua is hosting its ninth annual Chef and Sip Challenge from 2-5 p.m. Friday at King’s Catering and Party House on Routes 5&20 in Hopewell.
The event showcases chefs who will serve sample-sized foods to attendees, along with businesses that will be sampling wine, beer, and spirits. Participating Chefs and Sips will be competing for Best Presentation, Most Creative, Best Tasting, Best Wine, Best Beer, and Best Spirit.
Every dollar generated from the Chef & Sip Challenge goes directly back into the Kiwanis project fund to be used for community projects such as the Inclusion in Motion Playground, free children’s activities such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Canandaigua Elementary, the Bike Rodeo, various scholarships, and the Salvation Army Christmas Party, to name a few.
In addition to great local food and beverage samplings, highlights of this fundraiser will include more than 100 silent auction items.
Last year’s event raised close to $12,000 thanks to the generous support of Kiwanis Partners, sponsors, advertisers, donors, tastings, and attendees.
Tickets for this year’s Chef’s Challenge are $35 per person or $60 per couple in advance. Tickets purchased at the door are $40 per person or $65 per couple. Tickets can be purchased online at CanandaiguaKiwanis.org, through any Canandaigua Kiwanian, at Lyons National Bank (Canandaigua), Wolfe Insurance Agency or Canandaigua National Bank. Visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org for tickets.
For more information, contact Chef & Sip Challenge Committee Co-chairs Kimberly Sandic at 585-455-2622 or Gabe Cinquegrana 585-474-3427.