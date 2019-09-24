SENECA FALLS — The Kiwanis Club of Seneca Falls-Waterloo are conducting a raffle with a total of $1,500 in prizes.
Winners will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Seneca Falls Community Center.
Tickets are available from Kiwanis members and may be available at the event prior to the drawing. Only 200 tickets are being sold.
Money raised will be used to purchase a Pediatric Trauma Kit for the South Seneca Volunteer Ambulance. Earlier this year the club provided a kit to North Seneca Ambulance. The kit includes a variety of child-sized equipment which can be used by ambulance personnel responding to a call.
Those interested in donating to the effort rather than purchasing a ticket can send checks, made out to Seneca Falls-Waterloo Kiwanis, to PO Box 21, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.