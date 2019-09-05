CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 hosted by Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua at the American Legion, 454 N. Main St.
Hors d’oeuvres will be catered by the American Legion with wine and beer tastings by Constellation Brands.
Those who are registered in advance get a free entry into a raffle.
Register at least five days before the event via CanandaiguaChamber.com or (585) 394-4400.
The cost is $5 at the door. Cancellations are accepted up to five days before the event; after that all registrants are invoiced. This policy is to help hosts plan.