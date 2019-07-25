CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will host its 17th annual golf tournament, “Chipping in for Kids,” July 29 at CenterPointe Golf Club.
The four-person scramble costs $130 per golfer.
Lunch and registration will be at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
Dinner and prizes will be at 5:30 p.m.
The registration fee includes golf, lunch, dinner, cart, range balls, prizes and a tee gift.
There also will be contests.
For details, contact Chet Starowitz at (585) 330-2884 or starowi21@frontier.com or visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.
