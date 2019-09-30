CANANDAIGUA — The Aug. 17 Lake Swim was held at Kershaw Park to benefit Light Hill / Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
Many swimmers from around the region and as far as Alpharetta, Ga., gathered for the annual event to support Light Hill. Among them, were children and grandchildren of past Light Hill residents. The spirited swimmers chose one of four optional waves with many tremendous volunteers to support their effort, both in and out of the water.
- This event was sponsored by Rochester Regional Health, Canandaigua Sailboarding, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Wegmans, Coach and Equipment, The Bonadio GroupGeoffrey Hallstead, DMD, Lattimore Premier Physical Therapy, Lyons National BankMoore Printing, Red Jacket Orchards, Starbucks, CSA Solutions, Bota Fitness, Canandaigua Quickprint, City of Canandaigua Parks and Recreation, and the Ontario County Sheriff Marine Patrol.
Donations will continue to be accepted at www.canandaigualakeswim.myevent.com through Sept. 6. Donations can also be sent directly to Light Hill at 5160 Parrish St. Ext., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Proceeds from this 20th annual event will benefit Light Hill / Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
Light Hill has become a well-regarded community resource for terminal residents nearing end-of-life and for their families, cared for with a hospice philosophy. The home operates 100 percent through donations and fundraising efforts.