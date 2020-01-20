CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Landlord Association will sponsor another monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at The Twisted Rail brewery, 169 Lakeshore Drive.
Landlords and real estate service providers from the region are welcome to attend. Speakers will lead discussion on the unintended consequences of new state landlord laws and ways to update management policies to reflect compliance with these changes. Recent sweeping changes to state real property law has upended the residential rental market with stricter and riskier tenant application screening rules, onerous and sometimes duplicate notifications to tenants, plus longer wait times for legitimate non-payer evictions. David Whitcomb of Whitcomb Law Firm in Canandaigua which handles landlord tenant disputes and real estate transactions, and is also a new member of the association, will be at the meeting to explain some of the issues and answer questions.
“We are here to educate our members on these new laws and to collect feedback on how it is affecting them,” states Deb Hall, Association administrator. Hall visited local legislators in Albany with the Under One Roof NY coalition of landlords to discuss amending recent legislation. “The state is facing so many issues right now,” she says, “so changes may be a long time coming, but we have to try.”
Service providers to the housing industry, like electricians, plumbers, and handymen, are also welcome to attend this free meeting. The Association offers membership to landlords as well as companies who provide services to property owners. “If you are interested in any aspect of this industry,” says Hall, “This is the place to meet like-minded people and learn firsthand.”
Originally established in 2008 as a non-profit 401 c-6 membership organization for Wayne County landlords, FLLA has grown to over 140 active members around the Finger Lakes region. Members contribute to the collective knowledge of the organization by sharing information with each other. FLLA offers landlords and industry service providers annual membership for $99. Benefits of membership include online access to industry database, rental property management documents and resources, direct communication with members, rental unit advertising, and regular meetings with speakers of interest. For more information on upcoming meetings and membership options visit FingerLakesLandlords.com.