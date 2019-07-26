WATERLOO — The Finger Lakes Landlord Association will sponsor a landlord meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Seneca County Public Health Building, Lecture Hall at 2465 Bonadent Drive.
Landlords, property managers, and service providers to the real estate industry from around the region are welcome to attend and learn more about new state landlord laws as well as new fair housing laws.
Guest speakers at the event include Deb Hall, administrator for the Association as well as Melissa Nesbitt and Amy King of the Seneca County housing coalition to discuss a new Rentwise program for tenants that helps address fundamental issues in tenant-landlord relations. Long-time housing advocate and President of Generations Bank Menzo Case will also attend.
“One of the fundamental needs for any thriving community is good quality, affordable housing,” stated Case. “That’s why Generations is happy to support the Finger Lakes Landlord Association and its mission to help families find homes. Providing places where our neighbors can live and raise their families helps all of us grow and prosper.”
Service provider guest will provide information about property insurance products for residential rental companies.
“Networking with other landlords is a vital way to learn best practices and stay up to date on local issues,” stated Hall. “If you work in this industry, these meetings are the best place to stay informed.”
Local service providers to the housing industry, like accountants, lawyers, electricians, plumbers, and “handymen,” are encouraged to attend will be given a chance to highlight your services to the group.
Originally established in 2008 as a non-profit 401c-6 organization for Wayne County landlords, FLLA has now expanded and grown to over 130 active members around the Finger Lakes region which includes property managers and service providers. Members contribute to the collective knowledge of the organization by sharing information; it is landlords helping landlords and helping families find a home. FLLA’s annual membership is $99 for landlords and service providers. Benefits of membership include online access to member database, rental property management documents and resources, direct communication with members only, rental unit advertising, and membership meetings with speakers of interest.
