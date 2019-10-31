NEWARK — The Laurel House Comfort Care Home board recently appointed Laci Graham as executive director.
Graham is a licensed practical nurse who has served Laurel House since March 2019 as an on-call LPN. She graduated from Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES with honors in 2011 and received her bachelor’s degree in business at St. John Fisher college in 2005. Graham most recently served as a visiting nurse with Lifetime Care and previously as an LPN team leader with the Wayne County Nursing Home.
Laurel House recently held a reception to introduce Graham and honor loyal supporters James and Margaret Homburger, retired Newark real estate developers, for their financial commitment to Laurel House.