NEWARK — Laurel House is holding its July 5K as a virtual fundraiser.
A virtual race is a race that can be run or walked in any place of your choice. This means you can complete the 3.1 miles on your treadmill, favorite trail, track, around the town or even around your yard.
The first 200 participants are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Laurel House is holding the virtual event July 1 to 14. More information can be obtained from the Events tab on the Laurel House website (laurelhousecomfortcare.org).
Laurel House is a two-bed comfort care home at 224 Fair St., serving all of Wayne County.