GENEVA — The Geneva Chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) will host a luncheon focused on women’s leadership on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Geneva.
All are invited.
The event, at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort, will feature three outstanding panelists reflecting on “Effective Leadership Styles for the 21st Century.” They are:
— Joyce Jacobsen, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges
— Lucile Mallard, community activist and president of the Geneva Chapter of the NAACP
— Caroline Wenzel Chapman, Geneva High School graduate, William Smith ’05 alumna, soccer player/coach, teacher, and currently director of communications and advisement for the Canandaigua City School District.
The panel members will speak about their career paths, personal leadership styles, other leadership models they have witnessed, and the approaches they believe are most effective today. They will also interact on the topic with the attendees.
The “Leading the Way” luncheon runs from noon to 2 p.m. Seating is limited. To purchase tickets, at $35 per person, contact Lisa Gage (P.E.O. Chapter AK President) at (315) 759-9440, or any Geneva P.E.O. member.
Several local funders and business sponsors are helping to underwrite the event. All proceeds will support grants, loans and scholarships for women and girls. A number of high school and college students will attend as invited guests.
P.E.O. is an international philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. P.E.O. chapters raise funds to offer scholarships, grants, awards, and loans to women of all ages to further their education.