GENEVA — The League of Women Voters candidates forum for the Geneva mayoral contest and the Geneva City Council at-large seats will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Geneva Public Library Reading Room, 244 Main St.
The public is invited to attend.
Candidates vying for City Council seats in Wards 1 through 6 have been invited to participate in a candidates forum from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 22 at the library.
The League of Women Voters of Geneva is a non-partisan political organization that provides voter services including educational forums and information to the general public for the purpose of encouraging civic engagement and an informed electorate.
Candidates for Mayor of Geneva are:
Stephen Valentino, endorsed by the Democratic Party
Mark Pitifer, endorsed by the Republican Party.
The following four candidates are vying for two at-large seats on Geneva City Council;
Benjamin Vasquez and Francis Gaglianese, endorsed by the Republican Party; and Tamara Cataldo and Anthony Noone, endorsed by the Democratic Party.
The public in attendance will be asked to write questions on 3-inch-by-5-inch cards for submission to the moderator. The League reserves the right to choose questions that do not contain personal attacks on the opposing candidate, and are not duplicative of other questions.
Candidates for Geneva City Council Wards are the following:
R = Republican Party endorsement; D = Democratic Party endorsement
Ward 1: Antonio Gomez (R); Thomas Burrall (D)
Ward 2: William Pealer (R)); Valerie Mallard (D)
Ward 3: Donald Cass (R); Jan Regan (D)
Ward 4: Evelyn Buisch (R); Ken Camera (D)
Ward 5: Bryan Housel (R); Laura Salamendra (D)
Ward 6: John Pruett (R); Juanita Aikens (D)
In order to insure a fair and equitable forum, under the rules of the League of Women Voters, in order for a candidate to participate, the opposing candidate must also participate, referred to as the “no empty chair policy”. Each participant will have the opportunity to make an opening statement, answer a few questions from the audience, posed by the forum moderator, and make a closing statement. Exact format and time frames will depend on candidate attendance.