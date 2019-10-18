WILLARD — Romulus Historical Society will host its annual meeting and lecture from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at the Romulus Town Hall, 1435 Prospect St.
The featured speaker for the evening will be William Kappel of Trumansburg, scientist emeritus of the US Geological Survey. He will provide an illustrated discussion of the “Ups and Downs of Cayuga Lake,” based on his over 30 years of research on the hydrogeology of Upstate New York.
The lecture will address what and who controls the water-level of Cayuga Lake, what is the natural history of the Lake, and how that natural flow has been affected by our use of the Lake over the past 200 years.
The program is free and open to the public.