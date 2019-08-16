CANANDAIGUA — Learn about Drawdown, the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Unitarian Universalist Church, 3024 Cooley Road.
Learn about the 100 most achievable, practical, and proven solutions to the climate crisis. These are realistic, optimistic, and solutions based ways to heal humans’ relationship with the planet and each other.
The workshop is free, but registration is requested at https:://connect.pachamama.org/node/2216.
For more information, contact Lynne at lynnewestmoreland@gmail.com.
