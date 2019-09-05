Wild apple trees are different from cultivars, or the varieties that we eat, such as Empire or Cortland. Cultivars are propagated by grafting twigs or buds from the desired variety onto another tree or root stock, making each tree genetically identical. Whereas wild apple trees grow from seed, making each tree genetically unique. Resurrecting wild apple trees isn’t typically performed so they can produce desirable fruit for human consumption, but instead, to act as a food source for wildlife.
Providing direct sunlight is the most effective way to improve vigor and fruit production of wild apple trees. Increasing the amount of sunlight reaching the tree can be achieved by felling or girdling the surrounding trees that are competing for nutrients, space, water, and sunlight. This is known as apple tree release, as it releases the tree from competition. Releasing wild apple trees by opening up the canopy and space around it can lead to better fruit production, as well as creating ideal habitat for various species such as deer, turkey, grouse, bear and other early successional species.
Often, wild apple trees can be found in old abandoned fields, forest and field edges, and other areas that were once open, as the tree establishes and grows best in full sunlight. Over time, as part of the natural process of succession, the forest grows in around these apple trees and they become crowded and shaded, reducing their vigor and production of fruit.
When evaluating your property to determine if you want to focus efforts on release of wild apple trees for wildlife value, there are many factors to consider, such as the overall health of the apple trees, what wildlife you want to attract, the value of the surrounding trees that would need to be removed to release the apple tree, as well as other important food sources and habitat on your property in proximity to the apple tree.
Combine your objectives with what is available on your property to assist in the decision making process. Would you need to remove multiple trees or shrubs that are also fruit or mast producers (e.g., oak, beech, cherry, serviceberry) to release an apple tree? Know the needs of the wildlife you want to attract. If you want to attract grouse, then you should plan to leave thick, brushy cover nearby. Or if your objective is to attract deer, do you have bedding and cover areas nearby?
To learn more about releasing wild apple trees, as well as crop tree management practices to help promote the growth of more favorable through removal of less desirable trees, join the Yates County Master Forest Owners at an upcoming workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Guest speakers include Peter Smallidge, NYS Extension Forester and director of the Arnot Teaching and Research Forest, and Bruce Robinson, practicing forester and forestry consultant.
This workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is requested to provide participants with the address to a woodlot (located approximately seven miles west of Penn Yan).
For registration or more information, visit https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/MFO_257 or call Laura Bailey at the Extension office at (315) 536-5123.