PENN YAN — Denny and Merrill Race and Leon Gavigan will teach participants how to cook as our ancestors did, over an open fire at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.
Learn how to safely build a fire, cook and even how to pack a hiking bag. View a 1750s colonial hunting campsite and sample apple pie and coffee made on the fire. Recipes will be shared with participants. Class is limited to 10 participants.
The fee is $15 for Yates County History Center members and $20 for non-members.
This is an outdoor event to be held behind the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St. Masks and social distancing are required.
This event is funded by a grant from the Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants.
For health reasons, take your own fork, cup and plate. The rain date is July 18.
To sign up, leave a message at (315) 536-7318.