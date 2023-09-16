SENECA FALLS — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Seneca Falls Historical Society will host Raymond Baird’s “The Model 33rd Regiment” at 6:30 p.m. at the SFHS, 55 Cayuga St.
Learn about the Revolutionary War, the Red Coat Uniform, and the Haigh family. Baird will incorporate objects from the Historical Society’s collection into the discussion. He will focus on the origins of the 33rd regiment and its role in the American Revolution.
Baird is a local commercial archaeologist and historian based in Rochester and specializing in military history and material culture. He has a dual undergraduate degree from SUNY Brockport in history and anthropology, as well as a master’s degree in archaeology from the University of Sheffield. He has been teaching for four years at the Aditu field school in Roncesvalles, Spain, where he focuses on French Revolutionary history and Napoleonic military history and artifacts.
The Seneca Falls Historical Society is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with hourly tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 315-568-8412, email sfhs@rochester.rr.com, or visit sfhistoricalsociety.org.