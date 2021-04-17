GENEVA -- The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes, in partnership with the Geneva Historical Society, will present the virtual program "How Nestlé Sweetened Life in Upstate New York" by Central New York historian and author Jim Farfaglia at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22..
For nearly 100 years, Fulton was known as the city that smelled like chocolate. As home to Nestlé’s first (and largest) U.S. factory, it was there that Nestlé Quik and the Crunch Bar were invented and Toll House Morsels poured off assembly lines. The story of why Nestlé’s Swiss founders chose Fulton for their production is one of our country’s most inspiring success stories. This presentation by the author of a book on Nestlé’s history in Fulton combines research from the company’s archives and interviews with former workers.
Farfaglia writes about Central New York history, including books on The Blizzard of ’66, Nestlé’s first United States chocolate factory, Oswego County’s unique muck farms and the founding of New York State’s first search and rescue team. His latest book (out in 2021) is about Camp Hollis, a children’s residential camp which started as a summer respite for children at risk of tuberculosis.
To attend the virtual meeting, you need a device, internet connection and email address. To register, visit the Calendar of Events section at genevahistoricalsociety.com. The necessary login information will be sent via email 24 hours prior to the program. For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations are limited to 100 people and must be complete before noon on April 22, the day of the program.